Greenwich arsonist takes plea bargain; sentencing set for Sept. 13

GREENWICH — John M. Fox, the man accused of setting fire to Greenwich’s Wilmarth Building on Feb. 7, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of second-degree arson, the highest charge against him, according to Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan.

Fox was charged with second-degree arson, second-degree criminal mischief and first-degree reckless endangerment, all felonies, for the midday fire that destroyed the local landmark, burned out five offices, and left seven tenants homeless.

The massive blaze drew fire crews from around the region, closed Main Street for hours, and cut off power and communications to village businesses and homes.

Fox was staying with a cousin who lived in the building when the fire broke out. He appears to have been the only person to suffer injuries. A witness saw him jumping from a second-floor window just ahead of the flames. Fox was treated for burns and other injuries after police captured him nearby a few hours later.

Greenwich Village Justice Rachel Clothier ordered Fox held without bail when he appeared in village court on Feb. 15.

Public Defender Dustin Bruhns said Fox had no criminal history in New York, but Jordan said Fox had “a lengthy criminal record,” including at least one felony conviction, in California and Oregon.

Under the plea deal, Fox faces a prison sentence of between 8 and 18 years. He is scheduled to appear in Washington County Court for sentencing at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 13, Jordan said.

“The defense and prosecution will get to argue for what each feels is appropriate in that range,” Jordan said.

The fast-moving fire left the three-story building a pile of rubble, although the building immediately to the north was untouched and the building to the south only had smoke and water damage. Four of the businesses in the Wilmarth Building were able to relocate. Owner Marta Ward at first said she’d offer the lot to the village, but she later put it on the market. As of Saturday, the property was listed with PennyDot Realty for $44,900, with a sale pending. PennyDot Realty lost its Greenwich office in the blaze.

Greenwich Hardware Antiques, adjacent on the south side, shut down due to damage to its inventory. In a Facebook post dated April 28, owner Bill Edsforth said he had sold his building and would close the store over the next few weeks. The building is now vacant.