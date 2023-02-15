GREENFIELD — A Greenfield woman was sentenced in Saratoga County Court on Wednesday to 90 days in jail for speeding and causing a crash that killed a Ballston Lake woman in 2021.

The crash happened on Oct. 9, 2021. Ashley R. Donovan, 27, was driving her 2015 Nissan Rogue north on Route 9N. Diane Welch, 62, was operating her 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Lanie Drive when she entered the intersection, intending to travel south on Route 9N.

Donovan had been traveling at a rate of 91 mph when she crashed into Welch, according to her vehicle’s event data recorder. The speed limit in that area is 55 mph.

Six people were injured in the crash including three children who were under the age of 16 in Donovan’s car. One woman was also trapped in her vehicle, according to police. They were all transported to the hospital.

Welch died from her injuries as a result of the crash after arriving at Albany Medical Center.

Donovan had been charged with felony criminally negligent homicide and a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child. She was also issued a speeding ticket.

Donovan pleaded guilty in October to criminally negligent homicide in satisfaction of the charges.

She also received 5 years of probation, according to a news release from the Saratoga County District Attorney's Office.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office handled the case and was assisted on scene by state police, New York State Park Police, the Greenfield fire companies, the Saratoga Springs fire companies and EMS companies from the community, Wilton, Malta-Stillwater, Moreau, Clifton Park and LifeNet.