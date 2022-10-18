Greenfield woman pleads guilty in fatal crash

GREENFIELD — A Greenfield woman pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Tuesday to criminally negligent homicide for speeding and causing a crash that killed a woman one year ago.

Ashley R. Donovan, 26, was arrested on Oct. 9, 2021 following a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Route 9N and Lanie Drive.

Police said Donovan had been driving her 2015 Nissan Rogue north on Route 9N. Diane Welch, 62, was operating her 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Lanie Drive when she entered the intersection, intending to travel south on Route 9N.

Donovan had been traveling at a rate of 91 mph when she crashed into Welch, according to her vehicle’s event data recorder. The speed limit in that area was 55 mph.

Six people were injured in the crash including three children who were under the age of 16 in Donovan’s car. One woman was also trapped in her vehicle, according to police. They were all transported to the hospital.

Welch succumbed to the injuries she suffered as a result of the crash after arriving at Albany Medical Center.

Donovan had been charged with criminally negligent homicide and a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child. She was also issued a speeding ticket. She pleaded guilty to the one felony count in satisfaction of the charges.

Donovan is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 11 at 10 a.m.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office handled the case and was assisted on scene by State Police, New York State Park Police, the Greenfield fire companies, the Saratoga Springs fire companies and EMS companies from the community, Wilton, Malta-Stillwater, Moreau, Clifton Park and LifeNet.