Greenfield woman faces multiple charges following fatal crash

GREENFIELD — Police arrested a Greenfield woman on Monday on multiple charges following a fatal accident where she had been driving 91 mph just before the crash on Oct. 9.

Ashley R. Donovan, 26, was arrested on a felony charge of criminally negligent homicide and a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child. She was also issued a speeding ticket.

On Oct. 9, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office responded to an accident involving two vehicles at the intersection of Route 9N and Lanie Drive.

Police said there were several reported injuries, including to three children. A female was trapped in one of the vehicles as well.

Police found a total of six individuals with various injuries. They were all transported to the hospital.

Diane Welch, 62, succumbed to the injuries she suffered as a result of the crash after she arrived at Albany Medical Center, according to police.

The other patients were treated and released from the hospital.

After an investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office Collision Reconstruction and Criminal Investigations units, it was determined that Donovan had four passengers in her 2015 Nissan Rouge as she drove northbound on Route 9N. Welch was operating her 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Lanie Drive when she entered the intersection, intending to travel southbound on Route 9N, police said.

Donovan was operating her Nissan at a speed of 91 mph, seconds before the crash, which was recorded by the Event Data Recorder from the vehicle, according to police.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted on scene by State Police, New York State Park Police, the Greenfield fire companies, the Saratoga Springs fire companies and EMS companies from the community, Wilton, Malta-Stillwater, Moreau, Clifton Park and LifeNet.

The Sheriff's Office was also assisted by the State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.

As a result of the crash, Donovan was charged with exceeding the area speed limit of 55 mph and driving at excessive speeds with three children under the age of 16 in her car.

She was brought to Greenfield Town Court and was released on her own recognizance. She is scheduled to return to court at a later date.