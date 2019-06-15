{{featured_button_text}}

MILTON — A Greenfield woman faces charges for allegedly threatening an acquaintance with a hammer and damaging a door Friday night, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.

Tanya L. Thompson, 43, was charged with third degree criminal mischief, a felony and second degree menacing a misdemeanor in relation to the incident, police said.

Police describe the incident as follows: The sheriff's office was alerted to a disturbance at 9:40 p.m. at a residence on Geyser Road. Thompson allegedly threatened a person with a hammer and damaged a glass door valued at more than $250. It does not appear anyone was injured during the incident.

Thompson was arraigned in Milton Town Court and released on her own recognizance to appear in court at a later date.

