MILTON — A Greenfield woman faces charges for allegedly threatening an acquaintance with a hammer and damaging a door Friday night, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.
Tanya L. Thompson, 43, was charged with third degree criminal mischief, a felony and second degree menacing a misdemeanor in relation to the incident, police said.
Police describe the incident as follows: The sheriff's office was alerted to a disturbance at 9:40 p.m. at a residence on Geyser Road. Thompson allegedly threatened a person with a hammer and damaged a glass door valued at more than $250. It does not appear anyone was injured during the incident.
Thompson was arraigned in Milton Town Court and released on her own recognizance to appear in court at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.