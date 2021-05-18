 Skip to main content
Greenfield woman accused of spray-painting old Saratoga County Homestead
PROVIDENCE — A Greenfield woman was arrested after police said she unlawfully entered the old Saratoga County Homestead last week and spray-painted the walls.

Taylor A. Brueckner, 20, was charged with felony counts of third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief for the May 11 incident, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Brueckner was released and is due back in Providence Town Court at a later date.

The Saratoga County Homestead was once home to a tuberculous hospital and has been abandoned since 1973, according to the website untappedcities.com.

