 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greenfield man sentenced to one year in jail for felony driving while intoxicated charge
0 comments

Greenfield man sentenced to one year in jail for felony driving while intoxicated charge

{{featured_button_text}}

BALLSTON SPA — A Greenfield man was sentenced to one year in Saratoga County Jail on Thursday for driving while intoxicated.

Adam J. Ross, 39, had pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court in October to felony DWI. Ross drove drunk on Feb. 16 on Congress Avenue in Saratoga Springs.

The charge was upgraded to a felony because he had at least one prior DWI conviction. He was also driving without an ignition interlock device.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News