Greenfield man sentenced to one year in jail for felony driving while intoxicated charge

BALLSTON SPA — A Greenfield man was sentenced to one year in Saratoga County Jail on Thursday for driving while intoxicated.

Adam J. Ross, 39, had pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court in October to felony DWI. Ross drove drunk on Feb. 16 on Congress Avenue in Saratoga Springs.

The charge was upgraded to a felony because he had at least one prior DWI conviction. He was also driving without an ignition interlock device.

