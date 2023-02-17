GREENFIELD — A Greenfield man was sentenced on Friday to 3 ½ years in prison for attempting to rape an 11-year-old girl.

Jonathan M. Aronson, 51, was arrested on Jan. 5, 2022, after police said he provided alcohol and marijuana to the girl before the incident, which took place on New Year’s Day four days earlier.

He had been charged with felony counts of predatory sexual assault against a child and first-degree rape, as well as a misdemeanor of endangering the welfare of a child. Aronson pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Dec. 28 to a reduced charge of felony first-degree attempted rape.

Aronson was also sentenced to 15 years of post-release supervision.