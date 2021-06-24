Greenfield man sentenced to 2 to 6 years in jail for stealing, crashing car

QUEENSBURY — A Greenfield man has been sentenced to 2 to 6 years in jail for stealing and crashing a car in Glens Falls in February 2020.

Maxwell G. Peris, 20, had pleaded guilty in Warren County Court to criminal possession of stolen property, driving while ability impaired by drugs and bail jumping.

Peris was arrested on Feb. 7 after he stole a vehicle that had been left running by its owner on Maple Street in Glens Falls. Police later received complaints about an erratic driver on Corinth Road in Queensbury. State police and Warren County Sheriff’s officers found Peris on Call Street, where he crashed.

He also must pay restitution for the stolen car and had his license revoked for 6 months.

