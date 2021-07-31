 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greenfield man receives up to 5 years in prison for possessing child pornography
0 comments

Greenfield man receives up to 5 years in prison for possessing child pornography

{{featured_button_text}}

BALLSTON SPA — A Greenfield man was sentenced to up to 5 years in prison for possessing child pornography.

Hunter Burnette, 21, was arrested on Dec. 12, 2019, after an investigation by State Police and U.S. Homeland Security concluded he possessed images consistent with child sexual exploitation, which he obtained via the internet.

Burnette was charged with counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child and possession of a sexual performance by a child.

Burnette pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court in May to one count of promoting a sexual performance by a child. He received a minimum sentence of 20 months and a maximum of 5 years in prison. 

The investigation began with several tips received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America is running out of lifeguards

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News