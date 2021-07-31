Greenfield man receives up to 5 years in prison for possessing child pornography

BALLSTON SPA — A Greenfield man was sentenced to up to 5 years in prison for possessing child pornography.

Hunter Burnette, 21, was arrested on Dec. 12, 2019, after an investigation by State Police and U.S. Homeland Security concluded he possessed images consistent with child sexual exploitation, which he obtained via the internet.

Burnette was charged with counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child and possession of a sexual performance by a child.

Burnette pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court in May to one count of promoting a sexual performance by a child. He received a minimum sentence of 20 months and a maximum of 5 years in prison.

The investigation began with several tips received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

