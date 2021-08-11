Greenfield man receives 1 to 3 years in prison for driving under influence of drugs

FORT EDWARD — A Greenfield man has been sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for driving under the influence of drugs.
Garrett Manager, 29, was arrested on June 3, 2020, after a traffic stop on Route 40 in Easton just after 1 a.m.
The trooper observed signs that Manager was impaired by drugs. He refused to complete any tests.
Manager had a previous conviction for driving while ability impaired within 10 years, so he was charged with felony counts of driving while ability impaired by drugs and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Police also found an undisclosed substance resulting in a misdemeanor charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Manager pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Friday to a single count of driving while ability impaired in satisfaction of the charges.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.
