Greenfield man receives 1 to 3 years in prison for driving under influence of drugs

FORT EDWARD — A Greenfield man has been sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for driving under the influence of drugs.

Garrett Manager, 29, was arrested on June 3, 2020, after a traffic stop on Route 40 in Easton just after 1 a.m.

The trooper observed signs that Manager was impaired by drugs. He refused to complete any tests.

Manager had a previous conviction for driving while ability impaired within 10 years, so he was charged with felony counts of driving while ability impaired by drugs and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Police also found an undisclosed substance resulting in a misdemeanor charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Manager pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Friday to a single count of driving while ability impaired in satisfaction of the charges.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

