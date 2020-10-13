 Skip to main content
Greenfield man pleads guilty to felony DWI
Greenfield man pleads guilty to felony DWI

BALLSTON SPA — A Greenfield man has pleaded guilty on Thursday to felony driving while intoxicated.

Adam Ross, 38, admitted in Saratoga County Court to driving drunk on Feb. 16 on Congress Avenue in Saratoga Springs.

The charge was upgraded to a felony because he had at least one prior DWI conviction. He was also driving without an ignition interlock device.

Ross is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 10 at 9:30 a.m.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

