Greenfield man, instructor for Boy Scouts, accused of possessing child pornography

GREENFIELD — A Greenfield man who has volunteered as an instructor for the Boy Scouts of America was arrested on Friday for allegedly possessing child pornography.

State police said Ryan Surprenant, 34, possessed and promoted images consistent with child sexual exploitation via the internet. His arrest followed an investigation stemming from a cyber tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and a search of his residence.

Surprenant was charged with felony counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child and promoting a sexual performance by a child. He was arraigned in Greenfield Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail of 20,000 cash, $40,000 bond or 200,000 partially secured bond.

Police said Surprenant has had contact with youth in his community through the Boy Scouts. Anyone with information relating to this investigation is asked to email Crimetips@troopers.ny.gov.