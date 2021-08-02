 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greenfield man gets one year in jail for firing gun at Schuylerville house
0 comments

Greenfield man gets one year in jail for firing gun at Schuylerville house

{{featured_button_text}}

BALLSTON SPA — A Greenfield man was sentenced on Thursday to one year in jail for firing a shotgun at an occupied residence in Schuylerville in September.

Charles L. Bennifield, 21, was arrested for firing the shots at a house on Washington Street on Sept. 13. Ten people were inside at the time.

No one was injured.

Bennifield had pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on May 28 to one count of first-degree reckless endangerment.

Charles L. Bennifield

Bennifield
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pearl Harbor families push for identification

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Charles Bennifield

Charles Bennifield

Bennifield

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News