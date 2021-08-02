Greenfield man gets one year in jail for firing gun at Schuylerville house

BALLSTON SPA — A Greenfield man was sentenced on Thursday to one year in jail for firing a shotgun at an occupied residence in Schuylerville in September.
Charles L. Bennifield, 21, was arrested for firing the shots at a house on Washington Street on Sept. 13. Ten people were inside at the time.
No one was injured.
Bennifield had pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on May 28 to one count of first-degree reckless endangerment.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
