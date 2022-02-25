Greenfield man faces up to six years in prison for vehicular assault

BALLSTON SPA — The Greenfield man who pleaded guilty to the felony charge of first-degree vehicular assault has been sentenced to two to six years in state prison.

Jeremy Molnar, 27, admitted at the time of his plea that he caused serious injury to April O’Donahoe while driving his 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe, which collided head-on with her 2021 Honda Civic, when his blood alcohol content was above the legal limit of 0.08 on May 16, 2021.

He acknowledged during his plea that he did so while knowing or having reason to know that his driving privileges in New York were suspended, according to a news release. Police said at the time of the crash that Molnar’s license was suspended due to a conviction of an offense that was not alcohol-related.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office had responded to a report of a serious personal injury motor vehicle crash on Corinth Mountain Road in the town of Wilton at 5:37 a.m.

Molnar had fled the scene on foot before patrol officers found him, according to police at the time.

As a result of the accident, O’Donahoe was transported from the scene by helicopter to Albany Medical Center for treatment. She was facing life-threatening injuries.

He had been charged with felony counts of first-degree vehicular assault, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash.

Molnar was also charged with a misdemeanor charge of DWI and a traffic violation.

Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen announced the sentencing of Molnar on Friday. She thanked members of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office for their thorough investigation on the day of the crash and in the days after, ensuring that Molnar was held accountable for his actions.

The case was prosecuted by Saratoga County Assistant District Attorney Samuel Maxwell.