Greenfield man charged with predatory sexual assault against a child

GREENFIELD — A 50-year-old Greenfield man was arrested Wednesday on felony sex assault charges involving a child. 

Jonathan M. Aronson was charged with felony counts of predatory sexual assault against a child and first-degree rape, as well as a misdemeanor of endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office. 

Police said the incident occurred Saturday in Greenfield and involved Aronson providing alcohol and marijuana to an 11-year-old girl prior to raping her.

He was arraigned in Greenfield Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail without bail.

Jonathan M. Aronson

Aronson
