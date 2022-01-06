Greenfield man charged with predatory sexual assault against a child

GREENFIELD — A 50-year-old Greenfield man was arrested Wednesday on felony sex assault charges involving a child.

Jonathan M. Aronson was charged with felony counts of predatory sexual assault against a child and first-degree rape, as well as a misdemeanor of endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.

Police said the incident occurred Saturday in Greenfield and involved Aronson providing alcohol and marijuana to an 11-year-old girl prior to raping her.

He was arraigned in Greenfield Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail without bail.