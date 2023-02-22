GREENFIELD — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office arrested a Greenfield man on Monday for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a woman at a Super Bowl party.

Police said Charles W. Semzock, 36, assaulted the woman while the two were at a party with friends following the Super Bowl on Feb. 12. Semzock is alleged to have shoved the woman into a storage room of the home where the party was taking place.

Police said that when in the closet, he choked the woman and attempted to sexually assault her, police said. During the struggle, the suspect is alleged to have slammed a door closed on the victim’s hand, causing a fracture in her finger.

The woman screamed for help, and other partygoers forced their way into the storage room to come to her aid. Semzock fled the scene on foot out a back door. He was charged with first-degree attempted criminal sexual act, second-degree strangulation, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and third-degree assault.

Semzock was arraigned in Greenfield Town Court, where he was held in lieu of $25,000 cash bail, $50,000 secured bond or $100,000 unsecured bond. He is due back in court at a later date.