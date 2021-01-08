Greenfield man admits to possessing child pornography

BALLSTON SPA — A Greenfield man has admitted to possessing child pornography.
Edward Kelly, 47, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Thursday to felony possessing a sexual performance by a child.
State police had arrested him back on Sept. 9 after an investigation found he had images on a digital device that promoted child sexual exploitation.
Kelly was charged with felony counts of possession of a sexual performance of a child and promotion of a sexual performance of a child. He pleaded guilty to the single count in satisfaction of the charges.
Kelly is scheduled to be sentenced on March 21 at 10 a.m.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.