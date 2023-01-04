Greenfield man admits to attempted rape of 11-year-old girl

GREENFIELD — A Greenfield man has pleaded guilty to an attempted rape charge for an incident involving an 11-year-old girl last January.

Jonathan M. Aronson, 51, was arrested on Jan. 5, 2022 after police said he provided alcohol and marijuana to the girl before the incident, which took place on New Year’s Day four days earlier.

He had been charged with felony counts of predatory sexual assault against a child and first-degree rape, as well as a misdemeanor of endangering the welfare of a child. Aronson pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Dec. 28 to a reduced charge of felony first-degree attempted rape.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 7.