 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Greenfield man admits to attempted rape of 11-year-old girl

  • 0

GREENFIELD — A Greenfield man has pleaded guilty to an attempted rape charge for an incident involving an 11-year-old girl last January.

Jonathan M. Aronson, 51, was arrested on Jan. 5, 2022 after police said he provided alcohol and marijuana to the girl before the incident, which took place on New Year’s Day four days earlier.

He had been charged with felony counts of predatory sexual assault against a child and first-degree rape, as well as a misdemeanor of endangering the welfare of a child. Aronson pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Dec. 28 to a reduced charge of felony first-degree attempted rape.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 7.

Jonathan M. Aronson

Aronson

 Provided photo
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Venezuela president says he's willing to normalize ties with U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News