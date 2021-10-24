Greenfield man accused striking woman with pistol

GREENFIELD — A Saratoga County man was arrested on Thursday after police said he struck a woman on the side of her head with a pistol.

Saratoga County sheriff’s deputies responded to the Saratoga Springs Police Department for a domestic incident complaint. Police determined that Joshua W. Pozefsky, 28, of Greenfield, entered and unlawfully remained in a Greenfield residence.

He also allegedly assaulted the woman and threw her cell phone out the window of a moving taxi cab, according to a news release.

Sheriff’s patrol officers found Pozefsky hiding in a closet in the residence where the reported burglary occurred. A K-9 officer helped officers find the firearm.

Pozefsky was charged with felony counts of second-degree burglary and second-degree assault, as well as misdemeanors of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

He was arraigned in Corinth Town Court and sent without bail to Saratoga County Jail.

