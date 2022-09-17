 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greenfield man accused of threatening people with shotgun

GREENFIELD — A Greenfield man is facing misdemeanor charges for allegedly threatening people with a shotgun.

State police responded to a Greenfield home on Thursday at about 4 p.m. for a report of an altercation. An investigation determined that after a verbal altercation, 52-year-old Gerald L. Kilburn retrieved a shotgun, brandished and threatened to use it against victims by pointing the weapon at them, according to a news release.

Kilburn was charged with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned in Greenfield Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

