MILTON — A Greenfield man was arrested on Wednesday after police said he drove under the influence of alcohol and drugs and crashed into a home.

Troopers observed a vehicle on Geyser Road that was violating traffic laws. Police followed the vehicle, whose driver was later identified as 43-year-old Joel M. Burgess. Burgess attempted to turn onto Stone Church Road but failed to navigate the turn, exited the roadway, struck a utility pole and then a nearby home, according to a news release.

Burgess then exited the vehicle and fled into the woods, police said. With the assistance of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, Burgess was located and arrested. He was evaluated by EMS and transported to Saratoga Hospital. Police also found drugs in his vehicle.

Burgess was uncooperative and refused to provide a sample to determine the blood and alcohol content of his blood, police said.

Burgess was charged with seven misdemeanor counts including driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, second-degree reckless endangerment and fourth-degree criminal mischief. He also faces charges of resisting arrest, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance as well as other vehicle and traffic law violations.

He was issued appearance tickets and due in Milton Town Court on Feb. 21.