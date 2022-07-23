 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greenfield man accused of damaging home during domestic incident

GREENFIELD — A Greenfield man is facing a felony charge after police said he damaged a home during a domestic dispute.

Keegan Farrell, 22, is accused of damaging the property on July 13 just before 9 p.m.

He was charged with third-degree criminal mischief and arraigned in Greenfield Town Court. He was sent without bail to Saratoga County Jail because he is currently on parole.

Farrell was released in April after serving a little under 2 years of a sentence for burglary and criminal possession of stolen property, according to the state inmate database.

