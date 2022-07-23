Greenfield man accused of damaging home during domestic incident

GREENFIELD — A Greenfield man is facing a felony charge after police said he damaged a home during a domestic dispute.
Keegan Farrell, 22, is accused of damaging the property on July 13 just before 9 p.m.
He was charged with third-degree criminal mischief and arraigned in Greenfield Town Court. He was sent without bail to Saratoga County Jail because he is currently on parole.
Farrell was released in April after serving a little under 2 years of a sentence for burglary and criminal possession of stolen property, according to the state inmate database.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Michael Goot
night and weekend editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today