 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Greenfield man accused of assaulting deputy

  • 0
Christopher W. Crumble

Crumble

 Provided photo

GREENFIELD — A Greenfield man was arrested on Monday on charges of second degree assault, first-degree criminal contempt, resisting arrest and harassment.

Christopher W. Crumble, 27, was arrested by the Saratoga County Sheriff's office after allegedly pulling the hair of an individual who had an order of protection against him, police said.

As Crumble was being taken into custody, police said he became combative and struck a deputy in the face, causing physical injury.

Crumble was arraigned in Corinth Town Court before Judge Michael Woodcock, and transported to the Saratoga County Jail with bail set at $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Greenfield Town Court at a later date.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The Philippines, top provider of nurses, face a shortage at home

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News