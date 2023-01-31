Greenfield man accused of assaulting deputy

GREENFIELD — A Greenfield man was arrested on Monday on charges of second degree assault, first-degree criminal contempt, resisting arrest and harassment.

Christopher W. Crumble, 27, was arrested by the Saratoga County Sheriff's office after allegedly pulling the hair of an individual who had an order of protection against him, police said.

As Crumble was being taken into custody, police said he became combative and struck a deputy in the face, causing physical injury.

Crumble was arraigned in Corinth Town Court before Judge Michael Woodcock, and transported to the Saratoga County Jail with bail set at $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Greenfield Town Court at a later date.