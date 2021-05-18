Greenfield contractor sentenced to 6 months in jail for ripping off customer

GREENFIELD — A Mayfield contractor has been sentenced to 6 months in jail for taking $1,200 from a customer, but not doing any of the work.
Aaron P. Penley, 45, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on May 12 to felony fourth-degree grand larceny.
Penley, who operates ADK Custom Paint, was arrested in September 2019 after state police received a complaint from a client in Greenfield.
The victim said he had contracted with Penley to repair outbuildings. However, Penley did not do the job.
Penley was also sentenced to 5 years of probation.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.