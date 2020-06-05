Greenfield Center man faces several charges following traffic stop

EASTON — A Greenfield man faces several charges following an early Wednesday morning traffic stop on state Route 40.
State Police found Garrett W. Manager, 28, with a disabled vehicle in Easton just after 1 a.m.
A trooper observed signs that Manager was impaired by drugs. He refused to complete a field sobriety test, police said.
Manager was arrested and transported to the State Police Greenwich barracks for suspicion of driving under the influence. He refused all tests.
Manager had a previous driving while ability impaired by drugs in the past 10 years, which resulted in a felony charge. He also does not possess a valid driver's license and was charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Police also allegedly found an undisclosed substance resulting in a misdemeanor charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Manager was processed at the Salem station and issued an appearance ticket for Greenwich Town Court at Aug. 12 at 6:30 p.m.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.