Greenfield Center man faces several charges following traffic stop

EASTON — A Greenfield man faces several charges following an early Wednesday morning traffic stop on state Route 40.

State Police found Garrett W. Manager, 28, with a disabled vehicle in Easton just after 1 a.m.

A trooper observed signs that Manager was impaired by drugs. He refused to complete a field sobriety test, police said.

Manager was arrested and transported to the State Police Greenwich barracks for suspicion of driving under the influence. He refused all tests.

Manager had a previous driving while ability impaired by drugs in the past 10 years, which resulted in a felony charge. He also does not possess a valid driver's license and was charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Police also allegedly found an undisclosed substance resulting in a misdemeanor charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Manager was processed at the Salem station and issued an appearance ticket for Greenwich Town Court at Aug. 12 at 6:30 p.m.