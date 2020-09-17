Greene County man faces charges for inappropriate sexual relationship

FORT EDWARD — A Greene County man faces charges for allegedly having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a person younger than the age of 17, the Washington County Sheriff's Office reports.

Dominick D. Tarsia, 22, of county Route 26 in Climax, a hamlet in Coxsackie, was charged with third-degree rape, a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor, police said.

Police allege Tarsia was having a sexual relationship with a person younger than the legal age of consent. The legal age of consent in New York is 17 years of age.

The incident occurred on June 26 at a county Route 42 residence in Fort Edward, according to police.

Tarsia was arrested on Thursday and arraigned in central arraignment and released pending a future court date in Fort Edward Town Court.

The investigation was handled by Deputy K. Paddock and Investigators M. Ashton and J. Noble.