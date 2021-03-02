 Skip to main content
Great Meadow Correctional Facility inmate pleads guilty to threatening to kill a US senator
Great Meadow Correctional Facility

The exterior of Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Fort Ann is seen in this undated photo.

 Post-Star file photo

A current inmate at Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Fort Ann has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill a U.S. senator.

Carlo Di Padova, 61, admitted in U.S. District Court in Albany on Feb. 25 to sending a letter to the senator, which contained a white powdery substance. He also said he planned to have someone shoot the senator in the head, according to a news release.

Di Padova mailed the letter on Jan. 23, 2019, while he was an inmate at Auburn Correctional Facility in Auburn. The powder in the letter was harmless, officials said.

Court documents do not state to whom the letter was addressed to.

Di Padova wrote in the letter that the senator was: “putting our country at risk each day by not funding the wall!! Start looking over your shoulder, because I’m going to have someone shoot you in the head,” court documents showed.

The white powder was determined to be a medication prescribed to the defendant.

Di Padova faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 when he is sentenced on June 16.

This case was investigated by the FBI and the New York State Department of Correction and Community Supervision, Office of Special Investigation, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily C. Powers.

