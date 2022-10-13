 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Granville woman set to get 7-year prison sentence for Whitehall burglary

Carry M. Valastro

Valastro

 Provided photo

WHITEHALL — A Granville woman is expected to receive a sentence of 7 years in prison for burglarizing a Whitehall home.

Carry M. Valastro was arrested in July after police said that that on June 19, Valastro stole money from a home on Route 9 while in possession of a vehicle that had been reported stolen in the town of Jackson. Valastro took a pickup truck from a home on Route 4 in Whitehall. The truck was later found in Poultney, Vermont.

At the time of her arrest, Valastro had a warrant for violating Washington County probation.

Valastro pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Sept. 30 to second-degree burglary. She is also receive 5 years of post-release supervision when sentenced on Friday. The sentence will run consecutive to a 1 to 3-year prison term for the probation violation.

