Granville woman charged with grand larceny for alleged theft of debit card, withdrawing funds

GRANVILLE — A Granville woman is accused of stealing a debit card from an acquaintance and withdrawing funds from an ATM, State Police said.

State Police arrested Carry M. Valastro, 34, of Dekalb Road, on Thursday after she turned herself in to police in Granville. Valastro was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, for the alleged theft and use of the card.

State Police said Valastro withdrew $300 in cash and she and the owner of the card are known to one another.

She was issued an appearance ticket for Granville Town Court on July 6 at 4 p.m.