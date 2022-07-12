Granville woman charged with burglary

WHITEHALL — A Granville woman was arrested in connection with a burglary that occurred in June in the village of Whitehall.

Carry M. Valastro, 36, was charged with felony second-degree burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree possession of stolen property, as the result of two investigations conducted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said that on June 19, Valastro stole money from a home on Route 9 while in possession of a vehicle that had been reported stolen in the town of Jackson. Valastro allegedly stole a pickup truck from a home on Route 4 in Whitehall. The truck was later found in Poultney, Vermont.

At the time of her arrest, Valastro had a warrant for violating Washington County probation. She was sent without bail to the Washington County Jail due to the violation and will appear in Whitehall Town Court at a later date.

WILTON — A Wilton woman is facing charges after police said she intentionally crashed into a garage while drunk.

State police received a call at about 11:13 p.m. on July 4 reporting a motor vehicle crash at a residence in Wilton. An investigation determined that Patricia Pullar, 47, was operating a Cadillac Deville when she drove it into the garage. A person in the garage was struck and had non-life-threatening injuries.

While interviewing Pullar, troopers detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage. She failed roadside sobriety tests, police said.

Pullar was taken to the state police station, where provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.17% — more than twice the legal limit for intoxication.

Pullar was charged with felony second-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated and second-degree reckless endangerment. She was released to a sober party and was scheduled to appear in Wilton Town Court.

