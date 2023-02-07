GRANVILLE — A Granville woman has been formally indicted on animal cruelty charges for allegedly failing to provide proper sustenance for horses, rabbits and goats on her property.

Wendy L. Murphy was indicted on 33 misdemeanor counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals and a felony of tampering with physical evidence.

State police executed a search warrant on Murphy’s property on Aug. 26 and found 31 neglected horses. Washington County Animal Control and the SPCA of Upstate New York assisted with the operation.

She was charged with 31 counts of the New York Agriculture and Market Law-overdriving, torturing and injuring animals.

She was arrested in November on additional charges after police said rabbits and goats were found on her property lacking necessary sustenance.

She was arraigned in Washington Count Court on Jan. 20 on the indictment.