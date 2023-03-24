FORT EDWARD — Wendy Murphy's tears began as a sign of despair inside the Washington County Court waiting room on Friday morning, but soon turned to tears of partial celebration.

The 54-year-old from Granville was facing a 34-count indictment, which included a felony charge of tampering with evidence, but the county judge dismissed 10 counts, including the felony, on Friday and referred the case back to the Granville Town Court.

On Aug. 26, 2022, New York State Police executed a search warrant on Murphy’s property and reported finding 31 neglected horses. She was subsequently arrested and later indicted on 33 misdemeanor counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals and the felony charge of tampering with physical evidence.

On Friday, before and after court, Murphy sat down with a Post-Star reporter to discuss the events of the past seven months.

"I just want my horses back," she said. "I didn't do nothing wrong."

Murphy said that several of the horses seized were her own and "in perfect condition," but most of the horses on the property she had received "down south" from kill pens, places where emaciated and neglect horses are held until they are slaughtered or rescued by a person who pays the horse's "bail."

"I have all the dates and times the vet came to the property to see the horses. I called him all the time, but the police refused to look at that," Murphy said.

She also stated that she had a barn full of hay and grain for the horses, but police said she was in the wrong because it wasn't on the property.

"They wouldn't even go see what I had, over 300 hay bails in the barn and because I had emptied out the water tubs that day to clean them, they said I had no water for the horses," she explained.

On Friday, Murphy drove to the courthouse in Fort Edward in a pick-up truck with a bed full of hay bails.

Police said 31 horses all appeared to be deprived of necessary sustenance and were suffering from neglect at the time they were removed from the property.

Murphy said the felony charge was brought in September 2022 because she attempted to bring the horses at a kill pen in the Town of Fort Ann some food, after they were taken from her property.

"I loaded up my truck with grain and I just went over there to try and feed them," she said.

Her mustangs have been rescued by a woman in Connecticut whom Murphy says she is in contact with and is willing to return her horses.

Murphy said she was first offered a deal in which all the charges would be dismissed pending a two-year conditional discharge period, two years of probation and two years without owning any horses.

"I wouldn't take that, I just want them back," she said tearing up in the parking lot after court.

As he was leaving, her attorney Tucker Stanclift told her the victory Friday was a "small step" in the process. The judge did not explain the reason for dismissing some the charges during Friday's brief court appearance, and the district attorney's did not comment.

Murphy repeatedly said she had documentation to prove the health of her horses and said her veterinarian was aware of any and all conditions, including a female horse that had recently given birth and was struggling to gain weight.

"They've got the story all wrong. They refused to look at the documents I had. Every horse had to have a health certificate to travel to New York, I can show them the conditions the horses came to me in. I've been around horses since I was two-months-old, I would never hurt an animal," Murphy shared.

Murphy also refutes prior claims that her goats and rabbits were seized as well.

A date for the matter is not yet set at the Granville Town Court. She still faces 23 misdemeanor charges in violation of the New York Agriculture and Market Law pertaining to overdriving, torturing and injuring animals.