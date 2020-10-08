Granville police arrest man featured on 'Tiger King' as fugitive

A caller said that Stark had been seen going out to his car and then back to his unit to grab a bag, according to Pedone. The person believed that Stark was in possession of what looked like a live hand grenade. Police began to evacuate the bed and breakfast.

When this was happening, police observed a local woman leaving Stark’s unit and spoke with her. Pedone said officers asked Stark to come out, which he did. He had a bag on his shoulder and there was the object on top of his bag, which police determined to be a toy grenade.

Stark was arrested without incident. He did not flee or resist, according to Pedone.

“He was extremely cooperative — cracking jokes the whole time,” he said.

Pedone said he has not watched "Tiger King," which is about a zookeeper named Joe Exotic, of the G.W. Zoo in Oklahoma, and the lives of collectors of big cats and other exotic animals.

Stark is facing two charges in Indiana. One is on a criminal contempt charge and the other for intimidation and battery, according to Pedone.