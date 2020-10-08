Granville police arrest man featured on 'Tiger King,' as fugitive, accused of taking animals

GRANVILLE — A man featured on the Netflix documentary “Tiger King” was arrested in Washington County as a fugitive from justice.

Timothy Lee Stark, 55, was arrested by the Granville Police Department and transported to the Washington County Jail, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Stark is one of the players in the animal exotic world that has been featured on the show.

The Sheriff’s Office referred questions to the Granville Police Department. Police Chief Ernie Bassett did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

WHAS-TV 11 in Kentucky reported on its website that Stark, who is founder of an organization called Wildlife in Need, is wanted by the Clark County Sheriff’s Department in Indiana.

Chief Deputy Scottie Maples said that Stark allegedly removed more than two dozen animals from his exotic animal facility before officials could take them. He is also accused of threatening and grabbing a public official during an inspection of his property.

Stark lost his license from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in June because officials alleged that he left animals without adequate care and no food and water, according to WHAS.