Granville man who killed 17-year-old niece in 1994 dies in prison

Relatives said she had an argument with her boyfriend and father of her child on the morning of her disappearance.

Police said Sady went to a neighbor’s apartment to place a collect call to her mother because they had no phone in her apartment. Then, she took the car to the Lincoln Street home of the Burdicks. Her plan was to walk home to get her son, return with him to get the car and then drive to her mother’s home in Rutland.

However, the car stayed parked in the Burdick’s driveway.

There was no sign of Sady until on Sept. 27, 1994, when Burdick’s wife and sister found her under a workbench in the basement of the Burdick home.

William Burdick told police that he had lured Sady into his bedroom under the pretense of helping him move furniture. He then made sexual advances toward her, which she rebuffed, and he strangled her during a struggle on the bed.

Burdick’s defense had attempted to suppress the evidence seized at Burdick’s home and car, which had the videotape of his necrophilia. After that was unsuccessful, Burdick pleaded guilty before his trial was set to begin in March 1995.