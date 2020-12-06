Granville man who killed 17-year-old niece in 1994 dies in prison

The Granville man who killed his niece 26 years ago has died in prison, authorities said Friday.
William A. Burdick, 54, was pronounced dead at about 6:50 a.m. on Wednesday. Burdick was incarcerated at the Coxsackie Regional Medical Unit, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
Corrections officials did not disclose the cause or manner of death. An autopsy will be conducted by the Greene County Medical Examiner’s Office. The Coxsackie Regional Medical Unit is a 60-bed long-term care facility for inmates.
Burdick was serving a sentence of 25 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in February 1995.
Burdick admitted that he choked 17-year-old Stephanie Sady to death in his village of Granville home. He then sexually assaulted her after killing her and videotaped the act of necrophilia.
The case shook the local community. Sady was reported missing by her mother, Gloria Davis, on Sept. 19, 1994. Sady had been living with Davis in Rutland, Vermont, while she was pregnant and gave birth to her son Patrick.
A group of 75 residents, including Burdick, searched yards, homes, businesses, rivers and woods, according to Post-Star archives.
Family members believed that she did not run away because she was a good mother and responsible person. She was working at McDonald’s on the morning of her disappearance. She came home sick.
Support Local Journalism
Relatives said she had an argument with her boyfriend and father of her child on the morning of her disappearance.
Police said Sady went to a neighbor’s apartment to place a collect call to her mother because they had no phone in her apartment. Then, she took the car to the Lincoln Street home of the Burdicks. Her plan was to walk home to get her son, return with him to get the car and then drive to her mother’s home in Rutland.
However, the car stayed parked in the Burdick’s driveway.
There was no sign of Sady until on Sept. 27, 1994, when Burdick’s wife and sister found her under a workbench in the basement of the Burdick home.
William Burdick told police that he had lured Sady into his bedroom under the pretense of helping him move furniture. He then made sexual advances toward her, which she rebuffed, and he strangled her during a struggle on the bed.
Burdick’s defense had attempted to suppress the evidence seized at Burdick’s home and car, which had the videotape of his necrophilia. After that was unsuccessful, Burdick pleaded guilty before his trial was set to begin in March 1995.
Burdick was denied parole in his first opportunity in June 2019. The parole board determined that he had completed therapeutic programs in prison, but his release was not appropriate under the circumstances.
He would have been eligible for parole again in June 2021.
Burdick was serving his sentence at Woodbourne Correctional Facility in Sullivan County at the time of his parole hearing, but was moved at some point since then.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.