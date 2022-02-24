Granville man sentenced to 16 years in prison for possessing, distributing child pornography

ALBANY — A Granville man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for the possession and distribution of child pornography.

The announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Carla Freedman and Janeen DiGuiseppi, special agent in charge of the Albany field office of the FBI.

Sean Eckrote, 38, pleaded guilty to the charges on June 3. He admitted to possessing and distributing pictures and videos of child pornography in a private chat group. He admitted to distributing the child pornography to others in the group in exchange for other child pornography, as well as to gain acceptance within the group.

Eckrote also admitted to possessing additional child pornography on his cell phone, which included depictions involving the sexual abuse and exploitation of toddlers.

A 30-year term of supervised release, which will take effect upon release from prison, was imposed at sentencing. He also will be required to register as a sex offender.

Eckrote’s case was investigated by the FBI and its Child Child Exploitation Task Force. That force includes members of the state police and Homeland Security Investigations.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashlyn Miranda as part of Project Safe Childhood, which is a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse. For more information about Project Safe Childhood visit www.justice.gov/psc.

