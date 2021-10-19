Granville man receives 6 years in prison for driving drunk, skipping court

FORT EDWARD — A Granville man who drove drunk and skipped out on bail was sentenced on Friday to up to 6 years in prison.
Gregory R. Skaczkowski, 31, was charged with second-degree bail jumping in September. He skipped a court date after being released on his own recognizance following a driving while intoxicated arrest earlier in the year.
He pleaded guilty in Washington County Court to DWI-two previous convictions and bail jumping. He received sentences of 1 to 3 on each count, which will be served consecutively.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today