 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Granville man receives 6 years in prison for driving drunk, skipping court

FORT EDWARD — A Granville man who drove drunk and skipped out on bail was sentenced on Friday to up to 6 years in prison.

Gregory R. Skaczkowski, 31, was charged with second-degree bail jumping in September. He skipped a court date after being released on his own recognizance following a driving while intoxicated arrest earlier in the year.

He pleaded guilty in Washington County Court to DWI-two previous convictions and bail jumping. He received sentences of 1 to 3 on each count, which will be served consecutively.

Gregory R. Skaczkowski

Skaczkowski

 Provided photo
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Returning Syrian refugees at risk of abuse from government

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News