WHIHTEHALL — A Granville man pleaded guilty on Thursday to stealing firearms from Calamity Jane’s Firearms and Fine Shoes on two occasions in October 2022.

Jonathon Combs, 43, admitted in U.S. District Court in Albany to stealing the guns from the Hudson Falls business on two separate dates. On the second occasion, Combs and a co-conspirator used a sledgehammer to break into the store after hours and steal 31 semiautomatic pistols, according to a news release.

The two men then exchanged most of the stolen pistols to another individual in return for a supply of cocaine.

Combs faces a minimum term of 5 years in prison up to life, a fine of up to $250,000 and up to 5 years of post-release supervision when sentenced at a later date.

Charges against 48-year-old Martin Taft and 32-year-old Kwahpreme Mitchell are still pending.

New York State Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case with assistance provided by the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Emmet O’Hanlon and Allen J. Vickey are prosecuting this case.