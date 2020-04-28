Granville man indicted on federal drug charges

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

A Granville man has been indicted on federal drug charges for his role in a drug distribution operation.

Victor Aguero Vasquez, 45, is accused of working with a co-conspirator to possess and distribute more than 5 kilograms of cocaine between November 2018 and September 2019 in Saratoga and Washington counties. Vasquez also allegedly possessed cocaine, drug processing paraphernalia and multiple firearms at his residence, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Albany.

Vasquez was arraigned on April 21 in Albany before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daniel Stewart, and he was ordered detained pending a trial before Senior U.S. District Judge Frederick Scullin Jr.

If convicted on all counts, Vasquez faces at least 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $10 million.

Vasquez’s co-conspirator, Nestor Cordero-Hernandez, 43, of Fort Ann, pleaded guilty in March to conspiring to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine and more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 2.

Washington County man pleads guilty in major federal drug case A Fort Ann man is headed to prison for a federal drug investigation that ended with a seizure of nearly 2 pounds of cocaine.

Cordero-Hernandez was arrested in November following a traffic stop where he was found to be transporting a “brick” of cocaine that weighed nearly 2 pounds, according to court records.

This case was investigated by the federal Drug Enforcement Agency and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashlyn Miranda.