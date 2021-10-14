Granville man indicted for jumping bail

FORT EDWARD — A Granville man arrested last month for allegedly skipping bail faces 1 to 3 years in state prison.
Gregory R. Skaczkowski, 31, was charged with felony second-degree bail jumping in September after skipping a court date after being released on his own recognizance following a driving while intoxicated arrest earlier in the year.
Skaczkowski was indicted and arraigned on the charges in Washington County Court last week and will be sentenced on Oct. 15.
