 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Granville man indicted for jumping bail
0 comments

Granville man indicted for jumping bail

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — A Granville man arrested last month for allegedly skipping bail faces 1 to 3 years in state prison.

Gregory R. Skaczkowski, 31, was charged with felony second-degree bail jumping in September after skipping a court date after being released on his own recognizance following a driving while intoxicated arrest earlier in the year. 

Gregory R. Skaczkowski

Skaczkowski

Skaczkowski was indicted and arraigned on the charges in Washington County Court last week and will be sentenced on Oct. 15. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Retailers launch early Black Friday deals

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News