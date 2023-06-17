ALBANY — A Granville man was sentenced on Friday to nearly 11 years in prison for conspiring to distribute over 5 kilograms of cocaine and possessing firearms.

Victor Aguero Vasquez, 48, had previously pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court. He admitted that between November 2018 and September 2019, he obtained at least 5 kilograms of cocaine from his New York City-based drug supplier that he then sold to cocaine redistributors in the Northern District of New York. The defendant also admitted to possessing multiple firearms in a shed behind his home to protect over 1 kilogram of cocaine that was stored with the firearms.

In addition to 130 months in prison, Senior U.S. District Judge Frederick J. Scullin Jr. also sentenced Vasquez to a 4-year term of supervised release to begin after imprisonment.

Nestor Cordero-Hernandez pled guilty in March 2020 to conspiring with Vasquez to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine and more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, and was sentenced in July 2020 to 87 months in prison.

William Gonzalez pled guilty in August 2020 to conspiring with Vasquez to distribute more than 5 kilograms of cocaine. Sentencing is scheduled for July 13, 2023 before U.S. District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby.