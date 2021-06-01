Granville man gets 90 days in jail for driving drunk, without a license

KINGSBURY — A Granville man was sentenced recently to 90 days in Washington County Jail for driving drunk and without a license.

Mark A. Ross, 41, had pleaded guilty in April to felony first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor DWI.

Ross had been arrested twice in the span of about two months in 2020. Ross was stopped by state police in Kingsbury at 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 23.

He was charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle-alcohol and misdemeanors of DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration greater than 0.08%.

Ross was also arrested on Dec. 26 by officers from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office following a traffic stop on Route 4. He was charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation.

He was also sentenced in Washington County Court to 5 years of probation.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

