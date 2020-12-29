 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Granville man faces felony charge for driving without license
0 comments

Granville man faces felony charge for driving without license

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KINGSBURY — A Granville man is facing a felony charge following an arrest Saturday for allegedly driving without a license.

Mark A. Ross, 41, was arrested by officers from the Washington County Sheriff's Office following a traffic stop on Route 4, where officers found he was driving without a license.

Ross was charged with aggravated unlicensed operator, a felony. He also faces other traffic law violations.

He was released with an appearance ticket and his due back in Kingsbury Town Court at a later date. 

Mark A. Ross

Ross
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News