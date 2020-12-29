Granville man faces felony charge for driving without license

KINGSBURY — A Granville man is facing a felony charge following an arrest Saturday for allegedly driving without a license.

Mark A. Ross, 41, was arrested by officers from the Washington County Sheriff's Office following a traffic stop on Route 4, where officers found he was driving without a license.

Ross was charged with aggravated unlicensed operator, a felony. He also faces other traffic law violations.

He was released with an appearance ticket and his due back in Kingsbury Town Court at a later date.