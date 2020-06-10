Granville man faces federal child pornography charges

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ALBANY — A Granville man faces federal charges for allegedly distributing and possessing child pornography.

Scott Eckrote, 36, appeared in U.S. District Court in Albany on Tuesday on a criminal complaint that accuses him of distributing images of child pornography through a group messaging application on his phone between Jan. 28 and March 9, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

After examining his phone, police found that it contained numerous files depicting child pornography, as well as text messages with another individual, arranging for Eckrote to meet and have sex with a person he believed to be a 12-year-old girl, according to the complaint.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Christian F. Hummel ordered him detained, pending further proceedings.

If convicted, Eckrote faces at least 5 years and up to 20 years in prison, a term of post-release supervision of at least 5 years and up to life, and a fine of up to $250,000.

U.S. Attorney Grant C. Jaquith and Thomas F. Relford, special agent in charge of the Albany Field Office of the FBI, made the announcement of the charges.

This case is prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, which is a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse. It is led by the United States Attorneys’ Office and organizes federal, state, and local resources to improve location, apprehension, and prosecution of individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as identify and rescue victims.

