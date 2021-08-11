Granville man expected to receive probation for pot-growing operation

FORT EDWARD — A Granville man is expected to receive a sentence of probation for illegally growing marijuana on his property.

William Lawrence, 68, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Friday to a misdemeanor charge of unlawfully growing cannabis.

State police discovered the marijuana plants at Lawrence’s farm at 108 County Route 12 during one of the agency’s helicopter patrols last September.

A subsequent search of the property found 10- to 12-foot high plants on the property.

About 25 pounds of marijuana was seized.

Police believe Lawrence may have been involved in a larger distribution ring, given the quantity of marijuana involved, according to court documents.

The arrest occurred before the state in April legalized recreational for people 21 and older. Possession of up to 3 ounces of the drug is legal and individuals are able to grow a few plants in their own home and store up to several ponds of it.

Lawrence was charged with felony first-degree criminal possession of marijuana and misdemeanor growing cannabis by an unlicensed person. He pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor count in satisfaction of the charges.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 17.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

