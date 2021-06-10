Granville man charged in pot-growing operation

GRANVILLE — A local man has been indicted because, police said, he had an illegal marijuana-growing operation on his property.

William Lawrence, 68, was arraigned June 4 in Washington County Court on charges of felony first-degree criminal possession of marijuana and misdemeanor growing cannabis by an unlicensed person.

State police discovered the marijuana plants at Lawrence’s farm at 108 County Route 12 during one of the agency’s helicopter patrols last September.

A subsequent search of the property found 10- to 12-foot high plants on the property. The plants were growing in two different areas north of a pool on the property.

Water was supplied to the plants through a well pump, court documents showed. In addition, police said, there were outdoor heaters to dry the plants.

About 25 pounds of marijuana was seized from the property. Police believe Lawrence may have been involved in a larger distribution ring, given the quantity of marijuana involved, according to court documents.