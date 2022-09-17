Granville man arrested twice in one day

GRANVILLE — Police arrested a Granville man twice in one day last week.

State police responded to a home in Granville just after 3 p.m. on Sept. 12 for a report of a domestic dispute. A man, identified as 41-year-old Richard R. Bourey, left the location before the police arrived. He was driving a short distance from the area and was subsequently stopped and charged with driving while intoxicated, according to a news release.

Bourey was taken to the state police station in Granville, where he provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.22%. He was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on his own recognizance. An order of protection was issued prohibiting Bourey from having any contact with the victim.

At about 9:41 p.m., a trooper responded to the same home of the earlier incident. An investigation determined that Bourey returned to the location and stole a cell phone following a verbal altercation, police said.

Bourey was gone before police arrived but was found walking nearby and arrested.

He faces charges of aggravated DWI, second-degree harassment, petit larceny, second-degree criminal content and unlawful possession of cannabis. He was transported to Washington County Jail to await arraignment.