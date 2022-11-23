Granville man arrested in connection with domestic dispute and break-in

GRANVILLE — A Granville man has been arrested on burglary and other charges following a Nov. 13 domestic dispute in Granville and a Monday break-in at a home in Hartford, police said.

State police were called to Hullett Road in the town of Granville on Nov. 13 for a report of a domestic dispute shortly after 8:30 a.m. Police, in a news release, said Matthew P. Zagorski, 35, violated an order of protection, entered the home of the victim and assaulted the person there, then left the residence with the victim's cellphone.

On Monday of this week, at about 7:36 p.m., police were called to a home on county Route 30 in Hartford for a report of trespassing. An investigation determined that Zagorski had entered a residence without the owner’s permission and stole binoculars from the home, police said.

Zagorski was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary, a felony, in connection with the Hartford incident.

He was additionally charged in connection with the Nov. 13 domestic dispute with felonies of fourth-degree grand larceny and first-degree criminal contempt, misdemeanors of fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child, and a violation of second-degree harassment.

Zagorski was arraigned and taken to the Washington County Jail, where he was being held on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.