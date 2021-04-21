 Skip to main content
Granville man admits to driving drunk and without a license
KINGSBURY — A Granville man has admitted to driving drunk and without a license.

Mark A. Ross, 41, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Friday to felony first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor DWI.

Ross had been arrested twice in the span of about two months in 2020. Ross was stopped by state police in Kingsbury at 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 23.

He was charged with felony aggravated unlicensed of a motor vehicle-alcohol and misdemeanors of DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration greater than 0.08%.

Ross was also arrested on Dec. 26 by officers from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office following a traffic stop on Route 4. He was charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation.

Ross is expected to receive a sentence of 90 days in jail and 5 years of probation when sentenced on May 14.

